Manipur Killing: CBI Arrests 'Mastermind' of Two Meitei Students' Deaths

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made a fifth arrest in the case of the deaths of two Meitei students.

Details: A 22-year-old man was arrested by the CBI in Maharashtra's Pune on Friday, 13 October, according to news agency PTI.

The accused has been identified as Paolunmang.

He is reportedly the "mastermind" in the reported abduction and killing of the two students.

A special court in Guwahati sent him to CBI custody till 16 October, as per the report.

Know more: On 1 October, the CBI had arrested two men, Paominlun Haokip and Smalsawm Haokip, and two women, Lhingneichong Baitekuki and Tinneilhing Henthang, in connection with the same case.