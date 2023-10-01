Manipur Unrest: CBI Arrests 6 for Alleged Murder of 2 Missing Meitei Students

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the alleged murder of two missing Meitei students from Imphal, arrested six persons, including two juveniles, in connection with the case on Sunday, 1 October.

Who are they? Four of the accused have been identified as Wohkhogin Baite, Paominlun Haokip, S Malsawn Haokip, and Lhingneichong Baite. The two juveniles, whose names The Quint has withheld, are aged 11 and 9.

The arrests were made in Churachandpur, and four of the six accused persons (excluding the juveniles) were transported to Guwahati for further investigation.

What the CM said: Speaking to the media on Sunday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, "We were not able to catch them [the accused]. But Union Home Minister Amit Shah sent a team of CBI officials. After they came here, with the support of the Indian Army, paramilitary forces, Assam Rifles, and the state police, four accused persons were arrested. This is a big achievement."

The accused persons are members of the militant group, Kuki National Front, as per the CM.

What is the case? Last week, the photos of the bodies of 17-year-old Hijam Linthoingambi and 20-year-old Phijam Hemjit, who had gone missing on 6 July, surfaced on social media, days after internet services were restored in violence-hit Manipur.