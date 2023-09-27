ADVERTISEMENT
Manipur on Edge Again: Meitei Protesters Injured in Clash With Security Forces

Tensions flared up in Manipur again over the alleged kidnapping and killing of two Meitei students.

Borun ThockchomSaptarshi Basak
India
Video Producer: Rahul Goreja

Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam

Hundreds of agitating students and security forces clashed in Manipur's Imphal on Wednesday, 27 September, as the conflict-ridden state witnessed massive protests after photos of bodies of two missing Meitei students emerged online.

Chanting slogans of 'We Want Justice', the students were seen heading towards Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's bungalow in Imphal West's Moirangkhom on Wednesday, when the security forces allegedly fired several rounds of tear gas shells and smoke bombs in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

At least 120 students were injured. A day earlier, at least 30 students were wounded in a similar protest. Later, security forces purportedly led a crackdown against protesters in the same area.

In the last 48 hours, the state government has:

  • Extended Manipur's status as a 'disturbed area' under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958, for the next six months, except at 19 police stations, including Imphal.

  • Shut down all government and private schools from 27 to 29 September.

  • Suspended internet services just days after it was restored

  • Imposed a full curfew in the Imphal East and Imphal West districts, as per PTI.

  • Handed over the investigation of the two dead Meitei students to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as per 'the wishes of the people', according to the Chief Minister's Office.

Meanwhile, a team of the CBI officials arrived in Imphal on Wednesday to 'expedite the crucial investigation' into the alleged kidnapping and killing of the two students.

