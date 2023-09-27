Manipur on Edge Again: Meitei Protesters Injured in Clash With Security Forces

Hundreds of agitating students and security forces clashed in Manipur's Imphal on Wednesday, 27 September, as the conflict-ridden state witnessed massive protests after photos of bodies of two missing Meitei students emerged online.

Chanting slogans of 'We Want Justice', the students were seen heading towards Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's bungalow in Imphal West's Moirangkhom on Wednesday, when the security forces allegedly fired several rounds of tear gas shells and smoke bombs in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

At least 120 students were injured. A day earlier, at least 30 students were wounded in a similar protest. Later, security forces purportedly led a crackdown against protesters in the same area.