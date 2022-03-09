'16 Days in Jail Over': Maha Minister Nawab Malik Requests Court To Release Him

Maharashtra state Cabinet minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 23 February, requested the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, 9 March, to release him from custody, news agency PTI reported.

Arguing on his behalf, Malik's lawyer Amit Desai told the court, "The police authorities, on fanciful grounds, cannot disgrace any disliked face under the cloud of his or her involvement in an offence of organised crime. This is my submission."

He also said that the ownership of the property being investigated by the ED was bought by Malik more than 20 years ago.