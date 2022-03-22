Maharashtra: ED Attaches Properties of CM Uddhav Thackeray's Relative
The immovable properties belonged to Uddhav Thackeray's brother-in-law Shridhar Madhav Patankar.
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, 22 March, provisionally attached the immovable properties belonging to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's brother-in-law Shridhar Madhav Patankar.
The immovable properties, worth Rs 6.45 crore, were attached in the case of M/s Pushpak Bullion, one of the group companies of Pushpak Group. The attachment includes 11 residential flats in the Neelambari Project, Thane, belonging to Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt Ltd.
Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt Ltd is owned and controlled by Patankar.
(This story will be updated.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.