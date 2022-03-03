Money Laundering Case: Nawab Malik's ED Custody Extended Till 7 March

A special Mumbai court on Thursday, 3 March, extended the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody of Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik till 7 March for further probe into the case.

The accused, a minister in Uddhav Thackeray's Maharashtra government and a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, was sent to ED custody till 3 March, in connection with a money laundering case linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.