Abhishek Banerjee Reappointed as Trinamool Congress’ National General Secretary

West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee on Friday, 18 February, held a meeting of Trinamool Congress' (TMC's) newly reconstituted National Working Committee – the top decision-making body of the ruling party.

The meeting was held at Banerjee's residence in Kolkata.

Abhishek Banerjee has been reappointed as the national general secretary of TMC's new office bearers' committee, senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee said on Friday.

(This article will be updated.)