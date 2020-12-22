Abhishek Banerjee: TMC’s Prince Who May Soon Face The Music

“Remove the tolabaaj bhaipo (corrupt nephew)”, roared rebel Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari as he joined the BJP in his home turf of Midnapore at a rally presided by Home Minister Amit Shah. Adhikari’s exit from the party, the biggest in a series of recent defections from the TMC to the BJP, comes after the former minister made his disagreements with Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, painfully public.

The antagonism against Banerjee has been a theme in most of these defections, with many leaders stating that the party was “not run by Didi (Mamata) anymore”. Abhishek, who is the Trinamool’s no. 2 currently, has also been a sustained target for the BJP in its campaigns against the TMC, never ceasing to remind that dynastic politics exists in Bengal as well. The Pishi-Bhaipo (Aunt-nephew) jibes have become a daily part of BJP news conferences and social media posts alike.

With barely a few months to go for the West Bengal assembly elections, the reticent ‘Yuvraj’ (Prince) Banerjee is increasing having the spotlight positioned directly at him.