Ex-Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh Moves Bombay HC Against ED Summons

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh approached the Bombay High Court on Thursday, 2 September, seeking to quash the summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.

Justice Revati Mohite Dere recused herself from hearing the application without assigning any reason. The application will be heard by another bench in due course of time, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Deshmukh's lawyer in the case of an alleged leak of a CBI probe document, related to the ongoing inquiry against Deshmukh.