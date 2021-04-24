CBI Files FIR Against Former Maharashtra Home Min Anil Deshmukh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged bribery case, reported PTI.

The agency is carrying out searches at various locations, the report said, quoting sources.

The Bombay High Court on 5 April had directed a preliminary inquiry by the CBI into the allegations by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The court ordered for the investigation to be completed within 15 days.