No Evidence Against Deshmukh in Leaked CBI Report, Says Cong; Seeks SC Probe

As per a leaked report, a preliminary inquiry conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had reportedly concluded that there was "no congnisable offence committed by former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh" in the extortion case involving former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh.

However, the CBI inquiry was 'overrode' as a part of the 'conspiracy' against the leader, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawan stated, demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe in the matter.

Further, Sawant also asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take responsibility and resign.

On 24 April, after the CBI's preliminary enquiry, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Deshmukh.