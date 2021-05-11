ED Files PMLA Case Against Former Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

The ED action comes almost a fortnight after the CBI booked Deshmukh for misuse of office and corruption.

IANS
Published
India
1 min read
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh.
i

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case of money laundering against former Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh in connection with alleged corruption and misuse of office case.

A senior ED official related to probe told IANS, "A case of money laundering has been registered under PMLA against Deshmukh."

The ED action comes almost a fortnight after the CBI booked the NCP leader over allegations of misuse of office and corruption on 24 April.
Also Read

Bombay HC Denies Interim Protection to Anil Deshmukh From CBI

Bombay HC Denies Interim Protection to Anil Deshmukh From CBI

The CBI registered a preliminary enquiry on April 6 after the Bombay High Court asked the agency to probe the allegations of bribery and misuse of office.

Soon after the ruling, Deshmukh stepped down from his post.

The CBI has carried out searches at premises linked to Deshmukh and also recorded his statement earlier.

Also Read

Anil Deshmukh Refutes ‘Rs 100 Cr’ Corruption Claims by Ex Top Cop

Anil Deshmukh Refutes ‘Rs 100 Cr’ Corruption Claims by Ex Top Cop

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!