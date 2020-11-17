Laws on Love Jihad? But Modi Govt, NCW Have No Data or Definition

After Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka, the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday, 17 November, announced that they will soon bring in a law against ‘love jihad’.

Since 2014, the Modi government in several of its official communication, including in its Parliament replies has denied having any definition or data on ‘love jihad’ cases. ‘Love Jihad’ is a conspiracy theory of the right-wing, which claims that Muslim men feign love to non-Muslim, especially Hindu women to make them convert to Islam with an intention to increase their population.

But where is the proof of this conspiracy? Neither the government nor the investigating agencies nor the courts have, so far, been able to substantiate the claims.

Here are some examples of all the times the government and the courts have denied having any considerable data on ‘love jihad’ cases.