‘Account Hacked’: NCW Chief Files Twitter Complaint Amid Outrage

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma has reportedly filed a complaint with Twitter India, after tweets against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Gandhi family, some containing extremely objectionable content, were posted from her handle.

Sharma, according to The Indian Express, has claimed that her account was hacked.

According to The Indian Express, Rekha Sharma said that Twitter had, following the tweets, blocked her account and alerted her about the “suspicious activity”.