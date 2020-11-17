Law On ‘Love Jihad’ Soon, 5 Years Jail For Violators: MP Home Min

In February this year, Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy had told Parliament that the term ‘love jihad’ is not defined under any existing law and no case has been reported by any central agency.



However, earlier in November, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that a law was necessary to put a stop to “conversions for the sake of marriage”.

Karnataka Minister for Tourism and Kannada and Culture CT Ravi on 4 November issued a statement that the state government too would bring in a law criminalising ‘love jihad’.