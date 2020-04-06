QMumbai: Highest Spike in Toll in Maha; 54,000 Face Masks Seized

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, Mumbaikars switched off their home lights, lit diyas and candles in balconies, burst crackers, blew conches and chanted ‘Go Corona Go’, at 9 pm on Sunday.

In the Bhagoji Keer Road area of Mahim (West), residents were seen getting ready with torchlight, diyas and flashlights, a little before the clock struck nine. Once it was 9 pm, the lights in apartments of most buildings went off.

Source: The Indian Express