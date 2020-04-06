QMumbai: Highest Spike in Toll in Maha; 54,000 Face Masks Seized
1. Maharashtra Records Highest Spike in Toll; Number of Deaths at 45
Maharashtra recorded 113 fresh coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Sunday, including 81 in Mumbai. The total number of positive cases in the state has now gone up to 748. The state reported 13 deaths, the highest number announced in a day even though all deaths did not take place on Sunday. With this, the toll has touched 45. Officials confirmed eight deaths due to the infection that took place in the last five days.
Source: The Indian Express
2. Government Makes Mask Mandatory to Enter Mantralaya
Changing its protocol, the state government has decided to make mask compulsory for all the visitors to Mantralaya. In a statement issued on Sunday, the government said wearing mask is mandatory for entry at the state headquarters till further notice.
Source: Hindustan Times
3. Not Just Diyas, Candles and Torches, Firecrackers too Light up Mumbai Sky
In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, Mumbaikars switched off their home lights, lit diyas and candles in balconies, burst crackers, blew conches and chanted ‘Go Corona Go’, at 9 pm on Sunday.
In the Bhagoji Keer Road area of Mahim (West), residents were seen getting ready with torchlight, diyas and flashlights, a little before the clock struck nine. Once it was 9 pm, the lights in apartments of most buildings went off.
Source: The Indian Express
4. Covid-19: One Isolation Bed for 5,246 Mumbai Residents
The city has one isolation bed per 5,246 residents – that is 3,500 beds for a population of 1.84 crore as per the 2011 census. While the civic body plans to double this figure, health experts expressed scepticism over its adequacy, given the rising number of Covid cases and density of the city.
Source: Hindustan Times
5. 54,000 Face Masks Seized, Two Arrested
Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested two accused in two separate cases from Nagpada and Dharavi and seized 54,000 three-ply masks worth ₹14 lakh. During inquiry, police learnt that the accused, both of whom generally stitch leather bags, started manufacturing three-ply masks illegally and selling them in the black market after seeing the demand for the same rising in view of coronavirus outbreak.
Source: Hindustan Times