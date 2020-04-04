Decision to Lift Lockdown Depends on People’s Compliance: Maha CM
The Maharashtra government may not lift the current lockdown on 14 April, when the countrywide restrictions end. In a webcast on Saturday, 4 April, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that the decision to extend the lockdown in the state depends on people’s compliance.
CM Thackeray said, “Coronavirus is playing a game of patience with us. There is no dearth of courage, discipline and confidence among people of the state. Self-confidence is important (in this crisis). I have it and I know you have it too. If you have self-confidence then nobody can stop us from emerging victorious (in the battle against coronavirus),” reported Deccan Herald.
Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had also stated that the lockdown period would be extended if the people of the state do not observe discipline and the number of COVID-19 cases rise.
Tope said people living in densely populated urban areas, in particular, should observe strict discipline.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rajesh Tope reportedly said, “We had imposed a complete lockdown in Maharashtra two days before it was in announced across the country. Before that, too, we had imposed restriction in urban areas and shut down public places. Containing the spread [of coronavirus] in a city like Mumbai is a herculean task, and the decision to end the lockdown will have to be taken cautiously and after due deliberation. I personally feel it will have to be extended in Mumbai.”
Maharashtra has recorded 537 COVID-19 cases so far with at least 26 deaths due to the virus.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
