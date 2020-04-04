Decision to Lift Lockdown Depends on People’s Compliance: Maha CM

The Maharashtra government may not lift the current lockdown on 14 April, when the countrywide restrictions end. In a webcast on Saturday, 4 April, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that the decision to extend the lockdown in the state depends on people’s compliance.

CM Thackeray said, “Coronavirus is playing a game of patience with us. There is no dearth of courage, discipline and confidence among people of the state. Self-confidence is important (in this crisis). I have it and I know you have it too. If you have self-confidence then nobody can stop us from emerging victorious (in the battle against coronavirus),” reported Deccan Herald.