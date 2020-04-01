QKolkata: 3 Deaths, 15 Positive COVID-19 Cases in A Day & More

Three deaths – two in Howrah on Monday and another at NRS Hospital on Tuesday – were declared to be because of COVID-19. The three deaths brought the number of fatalities over the last 48 hours to four and Bengal’s toll to five so far.

Tuesday also saw as many as 15 people testing positive – the highest single-day jump in cases – taking the total count of affected people to 37.

The Howrah woman’s positive report was released a day after her death, even as health workers at Howrah State General Hospital, where she was under treatment, sounded the alarm, alleging isolation protocols hadn’t been maintained. They alleged she had been admitted to a general ward before being moved into isolation at the ICU, exposing dozens of others. According to the nurses, none of them wore protective gear while attending to her. Cops have directed her family to be in home isolation.

(Source: The Times Of India)