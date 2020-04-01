QKolkata: 3 Deaths, 15 Positive COVID-19 Cases in A Day & More
1. Bengal’s Worst Day So Far: 3 More Deaths Take Toll To 5; Total Cases Jump By 15 To 37
Three deaths – two in Howrah on Monday and another at NRS Hospital on Tuesday – were declared to be because of COVID-19. The three deaths brought the number of fatalities over the last 48 hours to four and Bengal’s toll to five so far.
Tuesday also saw as many as 15 people testing positive – the highest single-day jump in cases – taking the total count of affected people to 37.
The Howrah woman’s positive report was released a day after her death, even as health workers at Howrah State General Hospital, where she was under treatment, sounded the alarm, alleging isolation protocols hadn’t been maintained. They alleged she had been admitted to a general ward before being moved into isolation at the ICU, exposing dozens of others. According to the nurses, none of them wore protective gear while attending to her. Cops have directed her family to be in home isolation.
(Source: The Times Of India)
2. Didi Donates Rs 5 Lakh To PM’s Relief Fund
Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday donated Rs 5 lakh each to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) and the state emergency relief fund in her bid to further support the nation’s fight against COVID-19.
The Bengal chief minister said the money was being taken out of her income from royalties. “I do not take any salary as an MLA or a chief minister and I have also foregone my MP Pension despite being a 7-time Member of the Parliament. I come from limited means. My primary source of income is from my creative pursuits, the royalties I generate from my music and books,” she wrote on Twitter.
“Out of my limited resources, I am contributing Rs 5 lakhs to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and another Rs 5 lakhs to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund in an attempt to support our country’s efforts in fighting the COVID-19,” she added on the microblogging site.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. Scramble To Trace Delhi COVID-19 Links
The top brass of the Bengal government have engaged all its resources to locate 73 persons from the state who had attended a religious gathering in Delhi’s Nizamuddin as 24 participants in the congregation tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Ten people who took part in the event held from 13 to 15 March have died from COVID-19.
“All those from WB who have participated in this event (Tabighi Jamaat in Delhi) are being identified and will be immediately tested for COVID and put under mandatory 14 days quarantine,” state home secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay tweeted on Tuesday.
Sources said the ministry of home affairs had informed that 73 persons from Bengal were present in the gathering.
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. 3 Cured, Return Home To A Warm Welcome
When the state’s first three COVID-19 survivors stepped out of Beliaghata ID hospital on Tuesday, they were apprehensive about the reception they would get in their localities once they returned home. But in an exemplary gesture, neighbours, friends and relatives of all three gave them a warm welcome for conquering a deadly foe, erasing the trauma of stigmatisation they had faced just a fortnight ago when they had tested positive for coronavirus.
In Ballygunge, residents of an upscale condominium stood on their balconies waving and cheering a 53-year-old businessman, who had contracted the virus from his UK-returned son, as he got off his car and walked into his apartment smiling and acknowledging the waves. In Habra, neighbours of the 23-year-old survivor came out on the road, briefly breaking lockdown protocol, and blew conch shells to welcome the woman who had fallen ill after returning from Scotland. The members of the residents’ association of the EM Bypass apartment complex where the city’s first COVID-19 patient, an 18-year-old Oxford University student, lives also welcomed the family home and took steps to ensure they are not victimised or harassed.
(Source: The Times Of India)
5. Social Media Brickbats Cloud Homecoming Relief
The agony and fear over constant social media vilification weighed heavily on their mind as the senior Bengal government bureaucrat, her child specialist husband, their 19-year-old son, their two domestic helps and two drivers prepared to leave for home on Tuesday night. Family friends who spoke to TOI on Tuesday said the relief over their hospital discharge was overshadowed by their concerns on how the teenager would react to the constant haranguing on social media platforms, in one instance even a death threat.
“The son was being treated at Beliaghata ID and his parents and others were at the Rajarhat quarantine facility. He was aware of vilification campaigns and threats on social media. But he did have a core group of friends, some from Oxford University and his old school friends, who constantly kept encouraging him. The doctors and the medical staff at Belighata ID, who had treated him, also kept reaching out to him to bolster his confidence,” said a family friend. “For the mother, her colleagues and seniors, were a constant source of support. They not only kept in touch with her but kept her morale high,” the family source said.
(Source: The Times Of India)
