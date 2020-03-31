COVID-19 In Nizamuddin: Who’s to Blame - Govt or Tablighi Jamaat?

Islamic organisation Tablighi Jamaat has come under focus after several of its preachers tested positive for COVID-19 in at least three different locations across India.

It began on 16 March, when 10 Indonesians in Telangana were admitted to hospital after one of them showed symptoms of Coronavirus. By 18 March, eight of them were said to be infected by COVID-19.

Then four days later, two Thai nationals tested positive for Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu.

Finally on 26 March, a resident of Kashmir died due to COVID-19, the first fatality for the virus in the state.

What is common between all these people is that they were all reportedly associated with the Tablighi Jamaat and had attended a meet at the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz (Headquarters) - the Banglewali Masjid in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area - between 8-10 March. In the case of a few of the Telangana patients, it was 13-15 March. After their stay in Delhi, they travelled towards South India, where they showed symptoms of COVID-19.