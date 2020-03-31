Bengal: 4 Test COVID Positive In A Few Hours; 1 Dead Pre-Detection
Four people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal in a matter on hours, in the intervening night of 30 and 31 March.
One of them, a 48-year-old woman, and a resident of Bengal's Howrah, passed away at 9:55pm on 30 March even before her test results for the virus came positive.
This takes the total count of COVID-afflicted patients in West Bengal to 26. The number of people who have lost their lives to disease is now up to 3.
Howrah Woman Succumbs To COVID-19
The medical report confirming that the Howrah woman had the virus came from Kolkata's SSKM Hospital at 1:30am on 31 March.
Local sources say that the woman had reported fever, cold and cough since 26 March. After consulting with a local physician, who prescribed her Paracetamol, the woman went to Satyabala ID Hospital in Howrah's Liluah when the fever did not show signs of abating.
However, the hospital did not have ventilators and due to the patient's deteriorating health, she was sent to the Howrah District Hospital.
It is here that she passed away.
The woman had no international travel history but travelled to North Bengal between 9 and 13 March.
Hospital authorities said that her body will cremated as per WHO guidelines.
Two New Cases In Kolkata, One In West Midnapore
In the first case to be reported out of West Bengal's West Midnapore district, a youth who was admitted to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital on 28 March with symptoms of cough, cold and fever, was tested positive today.
The boy had returned to Daspur, in Midnapore, from Mumbai on 22 March, along with four friends. He is now in the process of being transferred to the Beleghata ID Hospital in Kolkata. His friends and family have been quarantined and their samples have been sent for testing.
Two cases were also reported from south Kolkata in the Salt Lake and Tollygunge areas.
According to government sources, the Salt Lake patient is a 51-year-old man with no travel history. The Tollygunge patient, on the other hand, is a 52-year-old man who also has no travel history. Officials are probing into their family members and their travel history to determine where they caught the virus from.
