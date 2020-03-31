Bengal: 4 Test COVID Positive In A Few Hours; 1 Dead Pre-Detection

The medical report confirming that the Howrah woman had the virus came from Kolkata's SSKM Hospital at 1:30am on 31 March.

Local sources say that the woman had reported fever, cold and cough since 26 March. After consulting with a local physician, who prescribed her Paracetamol, the woman went to Satyabala ID Hospital in Howrah's Liluah when the fever did not show signs of abating.

However, the hospital did not have ventilators and due to the patient's deteriorating health, she was sent to the Howrah District Hospital.

It is here that she passed away.

The woman had no international travel history but travelled to North Bengal between 9 and 13 March.

Hospital authorities said that her body will cremated as per WHO guidelines.