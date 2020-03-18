Kolkata’s COVID-19 Patient Refused Test, Visited Mall & Friends

Sources at the State Secretariat, Nabanna, which was thoroughly sanitised on 18 March, say the the 18-year-old was feeling slight discomfort when he landed but was found to be asymptomatic at the airport.

He was, however, still asked to go to the infectious diseases hospital in Beleghata which is a testing centre and also has an isolation facility. The youth allegedly refused and went home, exposing his driver, mother and father to the virus. The government is enquiring if he used his mother's sources to evade going to the hospital.

A senior official in the government told The Quint that after his return, the youth and his family were informed that three people at a party that he attended in the UK had tested positive for coronavirus.

He was then contacted by the government and asked to come for tests immediately which he refused.

Sources also say that on the evening of 15 March, the day he landed, the patient also met a few friends at his residence in a South Kolkata high-rise, who were called for a get-together to welcome him.

On 16 March, he purportedly also went to a mall in the city and he slowly started showing symptoms through the day starting with a sore throat and cough.