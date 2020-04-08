QKolkata: State’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 5 & More

Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the number of deaths from COVID-19 in Bengal had increased to five from three and eight more positive cases had been reported in the past 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state is 69 now. “I had said the number of deaths (from the infection) was three. After an audit, the number has gone up to five. The experts have given their opinion,” said the chief minister.

Mamata didn’t mention when and where the deaths had occurred. But sources at Nabanna said the few deaths from suspected Covid-19 had been reported in the past two-three days and reports of all such patients had been sent to an expert committee set up by the state government to audit the reason of the deaths.

(Source: The Telegraph)