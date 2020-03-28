PM Calls Mamata, Praises WB Govt’s Role in Fighting COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday, 27 March, evening and appreciated the steps taken by the state government to prevent the spread of COVID-19, sources close to the CM said.
During the call, Modi also took stock of the current situation in the state in the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, they said.
Loading...
The conversation between the two leaders lasted for nearly 10 minutes, they said.
After the prime minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also called up Banerjee and took stock of the situation in the state, the sources said.
Catch the latest updates on the novel coronavirus here.