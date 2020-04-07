Mamata Ropes in Abhijit Banerjee to Plan WB’s Post-Pandemic Moves

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the state government’s decision to form a Global Advisory Committee, a policy making body which will aid the state government in preparing a roadmap for COVID-19 response in Bengal.

The committee will be headed by Nobel laureate economist Abhijit Banerjee to help the state emerge from the economic repercussions of the pandemic.

“Due to lockdown, there’s no revenue. We don’t know how long we’ve to stay like this. We’ve to plan for future. Our government will form a Global Advisory Committee for COVID-19 response policy in state. Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee will be a part of the committee,” Hindustan Times quoted CM Banerjee as saying.

On 6 April, Abhijit Banerjee reportedly called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat Nabanna, according to ABP News, and said that the state government has a number of 'interesting' schemes which he would study before taking up her offer to work together.