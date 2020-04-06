Mamata Accuses BJP IT Cell of Spreading Fake News About Bengal

Banerjee also announced the formation of a 'Global Advisory Board', a policy making body which will aid the state government in preparing a roadmap for COVID-19 response in Bengal. Nobel Laureate Abhjit Banerjee will be a member of the board.

“A political party's IT cell is using fake news to malign West Bengal's health department. Our doctors and health staff are doing their best to fight the disease. This is not the time for petty politics. We never pointed at the lacunas of the central government in dealing with the crisis,” she told at a press conference in Kolkata.

“They may be more interested in politics by clanging utensils and bursting crackers, but we are not,” she said, apparently targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his public campaigns involving people in applauding the corona fighters and in a symbolic show of national solidarity.

West Bengal currently has 61 COVID-19 cases.