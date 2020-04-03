QKolkata: Govt Says 34 Active Corona Cases In Bengal & More

There are 34 active COVID-19 cases in Bengal, with three deaths till date, the government said on Thursday evening.

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha gave these figures at 6:10pm, two hours after a government-appointed medical experts’ panel held that the number of Covid-19-positive cases till date was 53, with seven deaths, of whom four died in the last 24 hours.

Sinha started from the figure of 53 given by the experts’ panel. He explained that three of the 53 Covid-19-positive patients returned home after they were cured. “Another nine tested negative in the second test,” the chief secretary said, bringing down the active cases to 41.

(Source: The Times Of India)