Kin Of Dead Corona Patient From North Bengal Allege Negligence

She also expressed concern for the rest of her family in Kalimpong. Of the 26 people who were in close contact with the woman, seven, including the woman making the video, were taken to the Jalpaiguri Superspeciality Hospital on 29 March.

The seven consist of four members from the deceased's family, her house help, and two people from a diagnostic clinic where she got tested.

"The doctors who were conducting the screening did not know what questions to ask. They didn't know what to do," continued the woman.

The woman also claimed that the staff at the hospital were shocked to see potential COVID patients and did not know how to deal with them.