Man Dies of COVID-19 in West Bengal, Toll Rises to 4

A man died of coronavirus at a state-run hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday 31 March, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in West Bengal to 4, officials said.

The man, whose identity hasn't been revealed yet, died at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital.

West Bengal has reported 28 coronavirus cases so far, including the four deaths.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 35 in the country on Tuesday, while the number of cases spiked to 1,397, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.