Image used for representation only.(Photo: iStock)

Man Shouts ‘Corona, Corona’ at Singapore Airport, Jailed 2 Months

PTI
World

An Indian-origin Singaporean was sentenced to two months jail on Thursday, 2 April, for shouting “corona, corona” and spitting on a hotel floor at the Singapore Changi Airport, the first conviction of its kind in the country related to the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to a media report.

Jasvinder Singh Mehar Singh, 52, pleaded guilty to one count each of committing a rash act and being a public nuisance on 3 March, The Straits Times reported.

Singh smashed a plate and spat onto the floor of the Azur Restaurant at the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport hotel after a waitress told him that the eatery was closed.

Still unhappy, Singh spat onto the floor two more times and yelled: "corona, corona."

Singh must also spend an additional 55 days behind bars, as he had breached a remission order after his early release from prison in February. He was sentenced to jail in January to six months and five weeks' jail over offences including harassment.

As part of the order, he was not supposed to commit any more offences between 28 February and 26 April this year.

At around 10:30 am on 3 March, Singh went to the restaurant, took a plate and helped himself to some food at a buffet line without informing the staff.

Court documents did not state if he was staying at the hotel at the time.

Hotel manager Vikram Om Prakash Kakroo later guided Singh back to the hotel from Terminal 3. When they reached the lobby, Vikram asked Singh to take a seat. The manager then phoned the hotel's security manager.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Eugene Sng said that while Vikram was on the phone, Singh started walking towards the restaurant, saying that he wanted to break more plates.

Vikram stopped Singh and took him to a sofa in the hotel's lobby.

Singh, who sat down and placed both feet on the table in front of the sofa, later kicked a plastic sign off the table.

After that, he spat onto the floor twice and shouted: "corona, corona." The police were alerted at around 10.45am.

For acting in a rash manner, Singh could have been jailed for up to six months and fined up to SGD2,500.

