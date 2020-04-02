Man Shouts ‘Corona, Corona’ at Singapore Airport, Jailed 2 Months

Vikram stopped Singh and took him to a sofa in the hotel's lobby.

Singh, who sat down and placed both feet on the table in front of the sofa, later kicked a plastic sign off the table.

After that, he spat onto the floor twice and shouted: "corona, corona." The police were alerted at around 10.45am.

For acting in a rash manner, Singh could have been jailed for up to six months and fined up to SGD2,500.