Khargone Violence: Man Missing Since Ram Navami Clashes Found Dead

A week after clashes broke out in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on Ram Navami, one person who had been injured in the violence, was found dead on Sunday, 17 April.

The deceased, 28-year-old Ibraish Khan alias Saddam, had been missing since the unrest had erupted on 10 April, as per the police. As per his family, Khan had been seen in an injured state near the Kotwali police station by his friends.

Speaking to reporters, his brother, Akhlaq Khan said, "He (Ibraish) had gone to a mosque in Anand Nagar on 10 April to offer evening prayers, when there was an attack there. He was beaten up brutally by the police and the people there. I don't know their names. There is a wound on his head."