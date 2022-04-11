Stone Pelting, Arson & Vandalism in MP's Khargone Amid Ram Navami Procession
Members of a community reportedly objected to music being played during the Ram Navami procession.
Violence erupted in the form of stone-pelting in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday, 10 April, the day of Ram Navami, while a procession was being carried out.
According to sources, members of a particular community objected to music being played during the Ram Navami procession.
Stones were pelted on the procession and there were incidents of sabotage and arson at many places.
On receiving distress calls, a police force that included DIG Tilak Singh, SP Siddharth Chaudhary, and Khargone Collector Anugraha P reached the spot.
Amid rising tensions, the police used tear gas shells to control the situation. The local administration has also imposed curfew in some areas.
Khargone Collector Anugrah P told The Quint that the situation is normal now, adding that Section 144 has been imposed to maintain peace.
Cops Injured in Violence
Khargone SP Siddharth Choudhary was injured in the incident after he was hit by a stone on the foot. He was later admitted to a private hospital.
Two other police personnel were also injured during the stone-pelting.
Due to the seriousness of the matter, reinforcements were called from neighbouring districts as well.
Footage from the scenes also showed a house set ablaze causing thick smoke to fill up the sky. The fire was later doused by a water canyon.
Intense confrontations between the two communities were also seen in the videos.
