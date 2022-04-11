Khargone Unrest: MP Govt Carries Out Demolition Drive After Ram Navami Clashes
MP Minister Narottam Mishra had earlier declared that houses of those who pelted stones will be reduced to stones.
A day after communal unrest broke out during a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, the local administration on Monday, 11 April undertook a demolition drive in areas where the violence had erupted.
The police stated that "they have zero tolerance for violence." This comes after the state home minister had said that "the houses of those who are pelting stones, will be turned into a pile of stones."
"We have started from the area near Mohan Talkies, Khargone. Three establishments were demolished in the area and we are moving forward to other areas to carry out similar drives as per our policy of zero tolerance of violence."DIG Khargone Tilak Singh
Sources told The Quint that when the Ram Navami procession was being taken out on Sunday, people allegedly belonging to the Muslim community took objection to the music being played in the celebratory march, following which the matter escalated and stone pelting began.
Since then, 77 people have been arrested for Sunday's violence.
'Houses of Those Pelting Stones Will be Reduced to Stones': MP Home Minister
Addressing the press on Monday amidst the turmoil, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra declared that houses of those who pelted stones will be reduced to stones.
"I want to make one thing clear... the houses of those who are pelting stones, will now be turned into a pile of stones."
Meanwhile, on Monday, Khargone SDM Milind Dhoke said, "These establishments were already in the list of illegal, encroached establishments and they were also involved in the stone pelting hence their house shops are being demolished under the anti-encroachment drive of the state."
Visuals of the 'anti encroachment' drive emerged online, capturing buildings and shops being razed in broad daylight.
(This is a developing story. Will be updated with more details.)
