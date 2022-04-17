'Left With Nothing but Trauma,' Say Victims of Khargone Violence

Video Producer: Naman Shah

"The clothes on our body are all that we possess now. Everything else is destroyed," said Ramesh Jadav, a resident of Khargone's Sanjay Nagar, whose house was looted and set on fire in the violence that erupted in the region recently.

Bano Khan, Jadav's neighbour in Sanjay Nagar, whose family also suffered a similar fate, said, "We are now living in a rented place. All our possessions are either gutted, destroyed, or looted. Where do I take my family now?"