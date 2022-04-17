'Left With Nothing but Trauma,' Say Victims of Khargone Violence
The communal violence in MP's Khargone has disrupted the livelihoods of many, irrespective of their faith.
Video Producer: Naman Shah
Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas
"The clothes on our body are all that we possess now. Everything else is destroyed," said Ramesh Jadav, a resident of Khargone's Sanjay Nagar, whose house was looted and set on fire in the violence that erupted in the region recently.
Bano Khan, Jadav's neighbour in Sanjay Nagar, whose family also suffered a similar fate, said, "We are now living in a rented place. All our possessions are either gutted, destroyed, or looted. Where do I take my family now?"
The communal violence that broke out during the Ram Navami procession on April 10 in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone has disrupted the livelihoods of many, irrespective of their faith.
'We Could Either Save Our House or Our Lives'
"We started hearing the ruckus outside at around 5 pm," recalled Simran Khan.
"Rioters were approaching and pelting stones at our house. Our bikes were torched. The women escaped with their children, while the men guarded the door. We also left and ran for our lives," added Mohammad Akbar.
Manju Bai, another resident of Sanjay Nagar, said, "As soon as our family left the house for safety, the rioters attacked it. I was forced to abandon my house to save our lives.
'Left With Nothing but Trauma'
"In the hurry to save their lives, my family left the house unlocked. The rioters broke in, looted all our belongings, and torched whatever was left," said Sangeeta Jadav. "People here do not even have grains to cook food. We are dependent on our relatives. My kids are traumatised and don't want to return to our house."
"All my documents are burnt. How will I get my wages now," asked Bano Khan.
Manju Bai added, "The flames that engulfed my house could not be extinguished for two days. When the fire brigade was passing by, I stood in front of it and didn't let it pass until it doused the fire at my place."
