Kejriwal A Megalomaniac, Resorting to "Old Drama", Says BJP

Hitting back at Kejriwal for claiming that his party was "kattar imandaar" (hardcore honest), he said it was in fact "kattar beimaan'" and corrupt.

No government has seen so many of its ministers resigning due to various charges in such a short period as has the AAP dispensation, Patra said citing Jitender Singh Tomar, Sandeep Kumar, among others.

They were strongly defended by Kejriwal in the same manner he is backing his deputy Manish Sisodia, an accused in the alleged excise scam, and jailed minister Satyendar Jain.

Addressing the first-ever national conclave of his party's elected representatives, Kejriwal also alleged that the Modi government has been trying to frame his party ministers and leaders in false corruption cases as the BJP is "not able to digest the growing popularity of the AAP in Gujarat".

As Kejriwal made big claims about his party's prospects and his government's work in Delhi, Patra said he is all about "doing little and making a lot of noise".

He is a unique chief minister who has no portfolio, the BJP leader said.

Kejriwal has been making irrational claims because he has no real answer to the charges against his party's leaders in corruption cases, he said.

Everything he does is talked about globally, the BJP leader said sarcastically and asked how many COVID-19 patients were treated at the 'mohalla clinics' he speaks of so highly.