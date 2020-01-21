AAP Drops Jitender Singh Tomar, Gives Ticket to His Wife Instead
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dropped its former law minister in Delhi, Jitender Singh Tomar, who was declared as the party candidate from the Tri Nagar Assembly constituency on 14 January, and fielded his wife Preeti Tomar from the seat.
The former minister told IANS that his wife is contesting from the seat. "After the court verdict, I told the party that my wife will fight the election and the party agreed," the former minister added.
The Delhi High Court on 17 January held as "void" the election of Tomar to the Legislative Assembly in 2015 polls for furnishing false information of his educational qualification in the nomination papers.
The party's list came on 14 January, and Tomar was again fielded by the AAP from the same seat.
21 January, 2020 is the last date for filing nominations.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)