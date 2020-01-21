AAP Drops Jitender Singh Tomar, Gives Ticket to His Wife Instead

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dropped its former law minister in Delhi, Jitender Singh Tomar, who was declared as the party candidate from the Tri Nagar Assembly constituency on 14 January, and fielded his wife Preeti Tomar from the seat.

The former minister told IANS that his wife is contesting from the seat. "After the court verdict, I told the party that my wife will fight the election and the party agreed," the former minister added.