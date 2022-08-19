Janmashtami 2022: Exploring Krishna Bhakti in Urdu Poetry

Lord Krishna's Bhakti surpasses geographical, social, and religious realms. While almost all languages in India have their own odes to Lord Krishna, perhaps such Urdu literature is lesser known.

This Janmashtami, we look at how one can find the gems of Krishna Bhakti written by some of the prominent Urdu poets such as Maulana Hasrat Mohani, Nazeer Akbarabadi, and Hafeez Jalandhari.

Tune in!