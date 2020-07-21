This Isn’t a Muslim Doc Who Was Attacked by RSS Workers in Delhi

A video of a woman soaked in blood, who alleges that she was beaten up while she and her team were catching dogs, is now viral with a false claim that she is a Muslim who was attacked by the members of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).

However, speaking to The Quint, Ayesha Christina, founder of Delhi-based ‘Neighbouring Woof’, denied any religious angle to the incident.