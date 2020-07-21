Exclusive: Inside Delhi Police Charge Sheet Against 16 RSS Accused

Tamta explained that disclosure statements are recorded under Section 25 of the Evidence Act. "Any disclosure made by an accused before the police officer is inadmissable in court." Speaking about the exception in the case, he says, "The only time a disclosure statement will be treated as admissible is if it leads to the discovery of evidence in trial, for example the murder weapon. Once it leads to evidence, the disclosure becomes relevant. However, again, it will only be those specific statements that lead to discovery of evidence that would be treated as admissible and not the entire statement."

Adding to this, Sekhri said, "The police, to begin with, cannot take signed statements by anyone. Even if they do take a signed statement/confession, it is largely inadmissable in court. Why I say largely is due to Section 27 of the Evidence Act, which is an exception to this rule when it comes to accused persons. It states that the statement would be treated as admissible if it leads to the discovery of facts."

Explaining the relevance of disclosure statements, Sekhri said, "While it is meant to be useful in the time of trial for the police, it is also often used by the police to oppose bail and show results to the court." Speaking about how the accused 'refused to sign', Tamta said that was not very common. "This could help the accused when they are arguing for bail against the police," he said.