Job Loss, Starvation: B'luru Migrants Struggle After Homes Razed

Having moved to the city two years ago for better prospects, Muhammad Hussain sits outside the skeletal remains of his one-room home in Bellandur, contemplating his future.

On 17 January, he along with several other migrant families living in Kariyammana Agrahara in the eastern Bengaluru, lost their homes to a surprise eviction drive purportedly targeted at weeding out Bangladeshis staying in the country illegally. The residents were given no notice of evacuation and were never informed that the private property on which their huts stood was to be cleared of its ‘encroachments.’

Initially angry at being homeless, Hussain is now in despair. While he can afford to place his wife and their child in another room nearby temporarily, the space is not big enough for all of them. Additionally, he’s also been fired from his job for not turning up for two days.