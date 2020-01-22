Karnataka HC Orders Interim Stay on Bengaluru Demolition Drive

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday ordered an interim stay on the demolition drive which left hundreds of migrant workers homeless in Bengaluru’s Bellandur.

The High Court bench presided by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar also directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru police to submit a detailed report explaining the grounds and the rules under which the demolition drive was carried out over the weekend.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) challenging the BBMP’s eviction-demolition drive over the weekend in migrant settlements located at Kariyammana Agrahara, Kundalahalli and Devarabeesanahalli in Bellandur.