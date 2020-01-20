Labelled ‘Bangladeshi’, Homes Razed: Hundreds Displaced in B’luru

Two days after their homes were razed in a demolition drive conducted by the city corporation and local cops, residents of Kariyammana Agrahara in south-west Bengaluru sit outside with all their identification in their hands. Many spent the night under the stars, taking shelter under trees.

In a surprise operation on Saturday, 18 January, that continued the next day, about 100-odd homes were razed on suspicions that the residents were ‘illegal Bangladeshi immigrants’. There are over 1,000 such huts or rooms located locked here, right beside Mantri Espana apartments in Bellandur, where several of the residents are employed as domestic workers and security guards.