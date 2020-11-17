Is the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine a Promising Option for India?  

This is the second promising update coming in from the US within 10 days. Only last week, Pfizer and BioNTech had also announced that their coronavirus vaccine was more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19.

Like the Pfizer vaccine, Moderna, too, uses the mRNA technology.

The technology is relatively new – it involves using genetic material from the virus called mRNA, which directs the body’s cells to stimulate the immune system. This method has not been used to create a vaccine so far.

Dr Shahid Jameel, Virologist and Director, Trivedi School of Biosciences at Ashoka University, when talking about Pfizer and mRNA, had told FIT, “This bodes really well for the future because it’s fairly simple to make RNA vaccines once you have the platform available. This also proves that you can take a small part of the virus structure, immunise with it and get protection. In this case, they didn’t even have to use the entire spike protein, but only a part of the spike protein. So yes, it is optimistic from many different angles.”