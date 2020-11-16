Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Covaxin’ Enters Phase 3 Trials

The Hyderabad-headquartered vaccine maker announced in September that it is collaborating with the Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis, Missouri, to manufacture a billion doses of a single-dose intranasal vaccine.

"The challenge is to vaccinate 1.3 billion population. Six billion (600 crore) people in the developing world have to be vaccinated but the opportunity is if 20 percent of them are vaccinated, I have done my job as a scientist. You partly need vaccine because there will be herd immunity," he added.

Ella also pointed out that 40,000 unknown viruses are existing. "10,000 viruses can hop from animal to animal and to human. What we are seeing today is only a sample. Because of its impact on economy it got more attention. We are yet to see lot many things."