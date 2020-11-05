Bharat Biotech COVID-19 Vaccine Could Launch By Feb 2021

In welcome COVID-19 news, indigenous vaccine candidate COVAXIN may be ready for launch as early as February 2021.

The vaccine is being developed by Bharat Biotech, a private company that is developing COVAXIN with the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). A senior government scientist told Reuters that late-stage trials have shown that the drug is effective so far.

The new development has pushed up the launch date, as earlier it was expected to launch in June 2021.

Rajni Kant, senior ICMR scientist and member of its COVID-19 task-force, said at the research body’s New Delhi headquarters on Thursday, 5 November: