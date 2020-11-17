Moderna COVID Vaccine 94.5% Effective? 6 Key Questions Answered

Almost certainly yes if it has successfully passed through a phase 3 trial with thousands of participants. Vaccines do not get this far if there are any major doubts about safety.

Historically, pharmaceutical companies have been able to suppress negative results , but it’s now legally required for all trials to post their results so that other scientists can review them. As a consequence the sector is generally far more trusted than it used to be, although we should still be cautious if only interim results are being reported.