IRCTC to Allow Passengers to Get Live Updates About Train status on WhatsApp
Travelers can now get live train status ad other journey-related details on WhatsApp with the help of Railofy.
Passengers traveling via trains can now track their PNR status and real-time train journey details on WhatsApp as well. This feature was earlier available on ticket booking apps and sites, but now it is more convenient by being available on WhatsApp.
The feature to get travel-related details on WhatsApp was the idea of a Mumbai-based start-up- Railofy. It enables the passengers to check their journey status through one tap and get all the details on WhatsApp thus preventing you from the chaos of downloading different Apps to do the same.
After you enter the 10-digit PNR number in the WhatsApp chatbot, you will get all the train journey details like:
PNR status
Live train status
Details of the previous railway stations
Details of the upcoming stations
IRCTC passengers can also contact the Indian helpline number on 139 for live train status.
Steps to check PNR Status and Live Train Status on WhatsApp
You will have to save Railofy's WhatsApp chatbot number - +91-9881193322.
Then update the WhatsApp application on your phone.
Now, open WhatsApp and refresh your contact list.
Open the chat window of Railofy.
You can send your 10-digit PNR number in the WhatsApp chat.
The Railofy chatbot will forward you all the alerts and real-time updates about your train journey.
You may send the PNR number before the journey starts for continuous live updates, alerts and status on WhatsApp.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: IRCTC Live train status on WhatsApp
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.