IRCTC to Allow Passengers to Get Live Updates About Train status on WhatsApp

Passengers traveling via trains can now track their PNR status and real-time train journey details on WhatsApp as well. This feature was earlier available on ticket booking apps and sites, but now it is more convenient by being available on WhatsApp.

The feature to get travel-related details on WhatsApp was the idea of a Mumbai-based start-up- Railofy. It enables the passengers to check their journey status through one tap and get all the details on WhatsApp thus preventing you from the chaos of downloading different Apps to do the same.

After you enter the 10-digit PNR number in the WhatsApp chatbot, you will get all the train journey details like:

PNR status

Live train status

Details of the previous railway stations

Details of the upcoming stations

IRCTC passengers can also contact the Indian helpline number on 139 for live train status.