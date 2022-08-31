IRCTC Partners With Reliance To Enable WhatsApp Food Delivery on Trains

Reliance, in its annual general meeting (AGM) on on Monday, 29 August, annouced its partnership with tech giant Meta to launch JioMart on Whatsapp, which will allow users to buy groceries via the messaging app.

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta, in a Facebook post said, "Excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp, people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat."

"The JioMart on WhatsApp experience will revolutionise the way millions of businesses across the country connect with their consumers while bringing unparalleled simplicity and convenience to people's shopping experience," the joint statement said.

In April 2020, Facebook had announced an investment of USD 5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) to buy a 9.99 percent stake in Jio Platforms.

In the AGM, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani also announced a Rs 2 lakh crore investment in deploying 5G services.

Jio will launch 5G services by Diwali in the metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. This will be expanded to other cities and towns in phases to cover all of India by December 2023, Ambani said.

(With inputs from PTI)