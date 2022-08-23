IRCTC Tatkal Rail Ticket Booking: Steps To Get a Confirmed Tatkal Ticket
Know in detail about the IRCTC Tatkal booking and the easy steps to do it on your own.
The Indian Railways introduced the ‘Tatkal' booking facility for passengers in the year 1997. This facility was started for passengers who had to travel due to some emergencies or on short notice. Tatkal tickets can be booked in advance a day before travel, which does not include the date of journey from the origin station.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) allows tatkal booking for all reserved classes across all trains in India. According to the official website of the Indian Railways, tatkal booking opens at 10 am for AC classes and 11 am for non-AC classes.
Steps To Get a Confirmed IRCTC Tatkal Rail Ticket
Passengers who want to book an IRCTC Tatkal Rail Ticket must follow the below steps to book and get a confirmed tatkal ticket:
1. Create an IRCTC account: You will have to create a login account with the IRCTC. Visit the official website at irctc.co.in. Use a valid email ID and a phone number to register.
2. Master List: Now that you have created the account, you can now proceed to book the tatkal ticket on IRCTC's official website. Prepare a 'master list' and save it under 'My Profile Section'. The master list is a list of passengers that one can pre-store in the profile section to add personal details like age, Aadhaar number, name and other important information.
3. Travel List: Once you have completed the master list, you will have to create a travel list now. Travel list can be created only once the master list is made. All you have to do is click on the drop-down in 'My profile section' and select the number of passengers that you want to add to the travel list.
After completing the above three steps, go to the IRCTC website and select the train and destination. You do not have to add any details now because you have already done that in the above steps. Follow all these steps and this is how you can book a confirmed tatkal ticket.
