Twitter ‘Grateful’ as Rihanna Draws Attention to Farmers Protest
“Why aren’t we talking about this?!” Rihanna had tweeted, adding the hashtag #FarmersProtest.
Twitter has been flooded with reactions since singer-actor Rihanna on Tuesday, 2 February, tweeted a story by news outlet CNN on the internet blockade imposed in some districts of several states around Delhi, in view of the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s new farm laws.
While some have thanked Rihanna for speaking up about an ongoing struggle in India, other have called her ‘REAL’.
YouTuber Lilly Singh tweeted her thanks to Rihanna and said this is a ‘humanity issue’.
British MP Claudia Webbe, too, took to Twitter to thank Rihanna.
Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party wrote: “Thank you Rihanna, for consistently uplifting and empowering the voices of the oppressed.”
More Reactions
Meanwhile, more laudatory reactions came in from all quarters.
