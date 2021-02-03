Twitter ‘Grateful’ as Rihanna Draws Attention to Farmers Protest

“Why aren’t we talking about this?!” Rihanna had tweeted, adding the hashtag #FarmersProtest.

The Quint
Published
India
2 min read
File photo of Rihanna.
i

Twitter has been flooded with reactions since singer-actor Rihanna on Tuesday, 2 February, tweeted a story by news outlet CNN on the internet blockade imposed in some districts of several states around Delhi, in view of the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s new farm laws.

“Why aren’t we talking about this?!” she wrote on the platform, adding the hashtag #FarmersProtest.

While some have thanked Rihanna for speaking up about an ongoing struggle in India, other have called her ‘REAL’.

Also Read
Was the Ban on Twitter Accounts of Caravan, Farm Activists Legal?
Was the Ban on Twitter Accounts of Caravan, Farm Activists Legal?

YouTuber Lilly Singh tweeted her thanks to Rihanna and said this is a ‘humanity issue’.

Twitter ‘Grateful’ as Rihanna Draws Attention to Farmers Protest

British MP Claudia Webbe, too, took to Twitter to thank Rihanna.

Twitter ‘Grateful’ as Rihanna Draws Attention to Farmers Protest

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party wrote: “Thank you Rihanna, for consistently uplifting and empowering the voices of the oppressed.”

Twitter ‘Grateful’ as Rihanna Draws Attention to Farmers Protest

More Reactions

Meanwhile, more laudatory reactions came in from all quarters.

Twitter ‘Grateful’ as Rihanna Draws Attention to Farmers Protest
Twitter ‘Grateful’ as Rihanna Draws Attention to Farmers Protest
Twitter ‘Grateful’ as Rihanna Draws Attention to Farmers Protest
Twitter ‘Grateful’ as Rihanna Draws Attention to Farmers Protest
Also Read
Rihanna Donates USD 5 Million To Coronavirus Relief Efforts
Rihanna Donates USD 5 Million To Coronavirus Relief Efforts

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!