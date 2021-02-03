Farmers Protest: Amanda Cerny Reasons Why Indian Celebs Are Silent
After Mia Khalifa & Rihanna, Amanda Cerny extends support to farmers' protest.
After Rihanna and Mia Khalifa, American vlogger Amanda Cerny has taken to social media to extend her support to the ongoing farmers' protest in India.
Amanda wrote on Instagram, "The world is watching. You don't have to be Indian or Punjabi or South Asian to understand the issue. All you have to do is care about humanity. Always demand freedom of speech, freedom of press, basic human and civil rights-equity and dignity for workers".
She also reasoned as to why Indian celebrities are silent on the issue. Replying to a social media user about Indian celebs being 'too scared of the government' to speak on issues plaguing the country Cerny wrote, "I know. I've spoken with many people and understand they don't want to hurt their business by speaking their mind. Careers can be ended as it's all so 'political'. But I think there is more value in self-sacrifice to allow for a voice to others that are being silenced. It can initially suck but at the end of it all, you live with real purpose if you aim to do what's right with zero self interest".
While Mia Khalifa called the suspension of internet services at the three main sites of protest a "human right violation", pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg have also drawn international attention to the protests. On Tuesday, 2 February, both celebrities expressed their solidarity with the farmers in tweets that have gone viral. Sharing a CNN story about the internet shutdown imposed in Dehli, Rihanna tweeted, "What aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest" Sharing the same link, Thunberg wrote, ""We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India."
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.